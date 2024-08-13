Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,081 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2,197.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 108,243 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after buying an additional 38,602 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 115,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 46.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 103,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 32,958 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 66.2% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

RDY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE RDY traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.54. 31,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,050. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.55. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12 month low of $63.72 and a 12 month high of $84.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

