Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,241,000. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 53,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VO traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.09. The company had a trading volume of 621,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,909. The stock has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $254.09.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.