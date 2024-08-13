Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,341,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $110,478,000 after acquiring an additional 292,459 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,467.5% in the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 47,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 44,846 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $25,643,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 15,265 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.86. The company had a trading volume of 826,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,228,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $89.18. The firm has a market cap of $104.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.42.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.90.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

