Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VO traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.09. The stock had a trading volume of 621,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,909. The company has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $254.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

