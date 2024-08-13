Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,614 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 375,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,277,000 after acquiring an additional 54,351 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $6,311,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, reaching $48.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,010,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,877,596. The company has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $63.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BMY. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

