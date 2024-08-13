Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 8,148 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Financial Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.3% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $2,435,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 7,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $268.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.19.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.46. The stock had a trading volume of 938,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,887. The company has a market cap of $132.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.