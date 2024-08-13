Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,341.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,182.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 125,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FNDA stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.62. 34,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,183. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.45. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.