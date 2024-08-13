Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.
In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of AZO stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3,147.29. 46,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,920. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,375.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,950.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,945.90. The company has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $34.12 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.37 earnings per share for the current year.
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.
