Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at about $376,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 56,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 121.8% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 25,086 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMUB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.87. 174,930 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1482 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

