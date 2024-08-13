Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 159.5% in the second quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2,089.6% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 47,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,284,000 after acquiring an additional 45,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

MSI traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $417.24. 139,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,983. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $389.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.64 and a 1-year high of $417.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 378.15% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,949 shares of company stock valued at $12,002,807. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Motorola Solutions

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.