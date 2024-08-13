Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,256.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total transaction of $22,355,820.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,179,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,561 shares of company stock valued at $40,585,963. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ:REGN traded up $22.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,143.21. 153,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,358. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $769.19 and a one year high of $1,148.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,057.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $989.59. The company has a market cap of $125.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.13.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.73 EPS for the current year.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.