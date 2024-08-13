Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,089,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,180,430,000 after acquiring an additional 481,071 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Southern by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,994,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550,570 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $631,068,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,089,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,993,000 after acquiring an additional 111,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,457,000 after purchasing an additional 934,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $211,796.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $211,796.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,280 shares of company stock worth $1,678,625 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Southern from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

NYSE SO traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.41. 702,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,492,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.83. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 17.67%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

