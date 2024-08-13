Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,147 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Nepsis Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 440,565 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,883,000 after acquiring an additional 19,651 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Devon Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 120,434 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 106,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,271,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,241,511. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $55.09.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on DVN

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.