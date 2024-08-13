Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,014 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 87,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 84,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 353,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 21,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EEM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.41. 7,431,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,177,281. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $44.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average of $41.57.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

