Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 423 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in PayPal by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,501,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,530,573. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average of $62.25. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $70.66. The stock has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.