Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.13 and last traded at $11.16. 3,875,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 12,250,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

Separately, Aegis upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Serve Robotics stock. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 208,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. Thomist Capital Management LP owned 0.56% of Serve Robotics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

