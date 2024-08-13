SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SN. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. China Renaissance initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SharkNinja from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.31.

SharkNinja stock opened at $89.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.38. SharkNinja has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $91.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SharkNinja will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SN. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SharkNinja in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

