Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Shares Gap Up to $39.34

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.34, but opened at $40.50. Shinhan Financial Group shares last traded at $40.51, with a volume of 20,689 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shinhan Financial Group Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average of $34.87.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 60,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 22,677 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

