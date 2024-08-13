Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP)’s share price was up 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.96 and last traded at $69.79. Approximately 2,528,437 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 10,378,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.24.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a PE ratio of -410.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.30.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

