Short Interest in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Expands By 325.8%

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 325.8% from the July 15th total of 305,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 842,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, MB Generational Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.83. 371,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,161. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $2.86.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

