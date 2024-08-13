Short Interest in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Expands By 337.8%

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 337.8% from the July 15th total of 262,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.09. The company had a trading volume of 37,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,190. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $4.33.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.74%.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SFI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 118,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 17,185 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,294,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 71,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $344,000.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

