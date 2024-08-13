Short Interest in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Expands By 591.4%

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,800 shares, an increase of 591.4% from the July 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Conning Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 25,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $513,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Price Performance

BGT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,469. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average is $12.94.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

