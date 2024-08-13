Short Interest in B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Expands By 777.8%

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 777.8% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

Shares of BMRRY stock opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.61.

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.3667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

