Short Interest in Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BUHPF) Decreases By 75.0%

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BUHPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 257,200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 1,028,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Bumrungrad Hospital Public Stock Performance
Shares of BUHPF remained flat at $6.93 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 167. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.45. Bumrungrad Hospital Public has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93.
