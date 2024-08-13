Short Interest in Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BUHPF) Decreases By 75.0%

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BUHPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 257,200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 1,028,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Stock Performance

Shares of BUHPF remained flat at $6.93 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 167. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.45. Bumrungrad Hospital Public has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93.

About Bumrungrad Hospital Public

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited owns and operates healthcare-related entities in Thailand and internationally. It operates allergy, arrhythmia, behavioral health, breast, home service, heart valve, robotic surgery, rehabilitation, children's, colorectal surgery, complex coronary artery intervention, cornea transplant, dental, diagnostic, dialysis, digestive disease, ear, nose, throat, emergency, endocrinology, diabetes, expatriate liaison, eye, fertility, gastrointestinal motility, health screening, holistic wound care, horizon regional cancer, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, nephrology, neuroscience, orthopedics, perinatal, plastic surgery, pulmonary, refractive surgery, robotic scoliosis, skin, sports medicine and joint, surgery, travel medicine, urology, scientific wellness, skin and aesthetic, and women's centers.

