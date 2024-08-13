Short Interest in Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Expands By 278.4%

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,700 shares, a growth of 278.4% from the July 15th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Central Japan Railway Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS CJPRY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,259. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65. Central Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $13.53.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Central Japan Railway will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

