Short Interest in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NASDAQ:CVIIW) Increases By 96.4%

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NASDAQ:CVIIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 96.4% from the July 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Stock Up 14.3 %

NASDAQ CVIIW traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 83,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,652. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.31.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII

Churchill Capital Corp VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

