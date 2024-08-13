Short Interest in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NASDAQ:CVIIW) Increases By 96.4%

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NASDAQ:CVIIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 96.4% from the July 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Churchill Capital Corp VII Stock Up 14.3 %
NASDAQ CVIIW traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 83,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,652. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.31.
About Churchill Capital Corp VII
