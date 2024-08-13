Short Interest in CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Grows By 1,000.0%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

CubicFarm Systems Stock Performance

CubicFarm Systems stock opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15. CubicFarm Systems has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.40.

About CubicFarm Systems

CubicFarm Systems Corp., a local chain agricultural technology company, develops and sells food and livestock feed technologies for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed.

