Short Interest in Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Drops By 54.3%

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the July 15th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Datasea Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:DTSS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.07. 19,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.74. Datasea has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $20.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Datasea had a negative return on equity of 1,115.69% and a negative net margin of 49.62%. The company had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Datasea

Datasea Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Datasea stock. Instrumental Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datasea Inc. ( NASDAQ:DTSS Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC owned 0.28% of Datasea at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities.

