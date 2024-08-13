Short Interest in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Declines By 48.6%

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the July 15th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Eastside Distilling Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EAST remained flat at $0.75 during trading on Tuesday. 12,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,161. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.30. Eastside Distilling has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastside Distilling will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

