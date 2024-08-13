Short Interest in Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Drops By 89.6%

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 89.6% from the July 15th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eguana Technologies Price Performance

EGTYF stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,133. Eguana Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

