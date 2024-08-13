Short Interest in Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Drops By 89.6%

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 89.6% from the July 15th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Eguana Technologies Price Performance
EGTYF stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,133. Eguana Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.
About Eguana Technologies
