Short Interest in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Declines By 97.2%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the July 15th total of 180,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 393,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Price Performance

Shares of FTGC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.82. 159,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,154. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average of $23.72. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $25.06.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.1955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 336.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 211,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162,773 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 6,363.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

