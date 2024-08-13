Short Interest in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Declines By 97.2%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the July 15th total of 180,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 393,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Price Performance
Shares of FTGC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.82. 159,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,154. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average of $23.72. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $25.06.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.1955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.