Short Interest in Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLAW) Expands By 600.0%

Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRLAW remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Fortune Rise Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

