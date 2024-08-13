Short Interest in Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLAW) Expands By 600.0%

Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Fortune Rise Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FRLAW remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Fortune Rise Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.
Fortune Rise Acquisition Company Profile
