Short Interest in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Grows By 521.0%

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 352,700 shares, an increase of 521.0% from the July 15th total of 56,800 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 700,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Hoth Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HOTH

Hoth Therapeutics Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOTH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.60. 39,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,691. Hoth Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $3.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that Hoth Therapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hoth Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoth Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.