Short Interest in Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Decreases By 94.5%

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 94.5% from the July 15th total of 86,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Jackpot Digital Price Performance

OTCMKTS JPOTF remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. 46,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,775. Jackpot Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.

Jackpot Digital Company Profile

Jackpot Digital Inc develops, markets, and leases electronic table games to casino operators. It offers multiplayer gaming products, such as poker and casino games to the cruise ship and regulated casino industries. The company also develops and licenses iGaming platform with HTML5 poker, casino, and bingo games.

