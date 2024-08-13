Short Interest in Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Decreases By 94.5%

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 94.5% from the July 15th total of 86,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Jackpot Digital Price Performance
OTCMKTS JPOTF remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. 46,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,775. Jackpot Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.
Jackpot Digital Company Profile
