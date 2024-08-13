Short Interest in Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM) Declines By 50.6%

Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,000 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the July 15th total of 325,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Journey Medical in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Journey Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Journey Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DERM

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Journey Medical

In related news, CFO Joseph Benesch sold 9,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $51,002.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,900.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Journey Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Journey Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in Journey Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Journey Medical during the second quarter worth $644,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Journey Medical by 687.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 222,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 194,389 shares in the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Journey Medical Trading Up 13.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DERM traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.77. The company had a trading volume of 23,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,616. Journey Medical has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $8.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $95.46 million, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 million. Journey Medical had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Journey Medical will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Journey Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.