Short Interest in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLTW) Increases By 320.0%

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 320.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Katapult Trading Down 6.0 %
NASDAQ:KPLTW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. 9,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,488. Katapult has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.
Katapult Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Katapult
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.