Short Interest in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLTW) Increases By 320.0%

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 320.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Katapult Trading Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ:KPLTW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. 9,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,488. Katapult has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

