Short Interest in Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Rises By 160.0%

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Newcore Gold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NCAUF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.22. 1,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,501. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18. Newcore Gold has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.28.
About Newcore Gold
