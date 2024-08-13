Short Interest in NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Increases By 2,709.0%

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 342,700 shares, a growth of 2,709.0% from the July 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NuZee Stock Performance

Shares of NUZE stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. 83,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78. NuZee has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $12.39.

NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NuZee had a negative net margin of 247.67% and a negative return on equity of 537.84%. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at NuZee

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuZee

In other news, major shareholder Yumei Liu acquired 542,517 shares of NuZee stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $797,499.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 626,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,414.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NuZee stock. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 117,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Bard Associates Inc. owned 9.20% of NuZee as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

NuZee Company Profile

NuZee, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packs, and sells single-serve pour-over coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and food service companies in North America and South Korea. The company sells its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, DRIPKIT, and Stone Brewing brand names.

