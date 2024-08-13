Short Interest in Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Increases By 366.0%

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 366.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Stock Up 1.7 %
Sun Hung Kai Properties stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,801. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92.
About Sun Hung Kai Properties
