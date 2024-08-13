Short Interest in Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Increases By 366.0%

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 366.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Stock Up 1.7 %

Sun Hung Kai Properties stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,801. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92.

About Sun Hung Kai Properties

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial offices, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 67.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong.

