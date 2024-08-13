Short Interest in Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Expands By 85.3%

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 85.3% from the July 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tsumura & Co. Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TSMRF remained flat at $26.76 on Tuesday. Tsumura & Co. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $26.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.64.
About Tsumura & Co.
