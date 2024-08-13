Short Interest in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Drops By 62.5%

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the July 15th total of 25,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
United Security Bancshares Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of UBFO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.66. The company had a trading volume of 11,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $132.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $8.74.
United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $13.04 million for the quarter.
United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity at United Security Bancshares
In related news, Director Jagroop Gill purchased 8,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $59,436.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,079,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,773,602.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 158,868 shares of company stock worth $1,251,773 over the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Security Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 33.6% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 19,658 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,472 shares during the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBFO
About United Security Bancshares
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than United Security Bancshares
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.