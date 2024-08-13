Short Interest in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Drops By 62.5%

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the July 15th total of 25,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

United Security Bancshares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of UBFO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.66. The company had a trading volume of 11,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $132.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $8.74.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $13.04 million for the quarter.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at United Security Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In related news, Director Jagroop Gill purchased 8,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $59,436.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,079,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,773,602.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 158,868 shares of company stock worth $1,251,773 over the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Security Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 33.6% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 19,658 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,472 shares during the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBFO

About United Security Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.