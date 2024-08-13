Short Interest in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Decreases By 53.2%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the July 15th total of 131,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Urban One Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UONE traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 27,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,544. The stock has a market cap of $104.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41. Urban One has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $6.05.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $104.41 million for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 2.64%.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

