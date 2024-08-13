Short Interest in VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF (NASDAQ:MDCP) Increases By 1,900.0%

VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF (NASDAQ:MDCP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 1,900.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

MDCP stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $27.62. The company had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,977. VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $28.64. The stock has a market cap of $104.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.33.

Get VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF alerts:

VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.0142 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

About VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF

The VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF (MDCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to high-quality mid-cap US stocks with positive ESG ratings. MDCP was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.