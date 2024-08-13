Short Interest in Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) Drops By 54.2%

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a drop of 54.2% from the July 15th total of 41,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Virax Biolabs Group Trading Down 8.8 %

VRAX stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.24. 148,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,116. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99. Virax Biolabs Group has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $4.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virax Biolabs Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Virax Biolabs Group stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 121,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.87% of Virax Biolabs Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virax Biolabs Group

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name.

