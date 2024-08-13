Short Interest in Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Expands By 606.3%

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 606.3% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wereldhave Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WRDEF remained flat at $13.52 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02. Wereldhave has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $13.52.

About Wereldhave

Wereldhave N.V. (the Company) is an investment company that invests in real estate (shopping centers and offices). The property portfolio of Wereldhave N.V. and its subsidiaries (the Group') is located in Belgium, France and the Netherlands. The Group is principally involved in leasing investment property under operating leases.

