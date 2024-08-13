Short Interest in Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Expands By 606.3%

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 606.3% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Wereldhave Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WRDEF remained flat at $13.52 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02. Wereldhave has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $13.52.
About Wereldhave
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wereldhave
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Wereldhave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wereldhave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.