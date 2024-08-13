Short Interest in West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Rises By 95.6%

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 95.6% from the July 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

West Japan Railway Stock Performance

WJRYY traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.99. The company had a trading volume of 68,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,476. West Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.82.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Japan Railway will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Company provides railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Mobility, Retail, Real Estate, Travel and Regional Solutions, and Other segments. The Mobility segment provides passenger transportation, station operation and management, cleaning and maintenance, construction, machinery and equipment installation, rolling stock and other facility construction services, as well as engages in the railway operations and electric works.

