Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,133,989,000 after buying an additional 2,349,288 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,368,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,181,849,000 after buying an additional 600,638 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,079,674,000 after buying an additional 2,553,392 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,963,307,000 after buying an additional 1,490,997 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,426,529,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $2.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.77. 39,672,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,767,004. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.06 billion, a PE ratio of 201.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
