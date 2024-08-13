Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Increases Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,891 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,656,836 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,369,312,000 after buying an additional 976,592 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,917,913 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $124,216,000 after buying an additional 211,608 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,823.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 249,885 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 236,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,698,442 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,675,241,000 after buying an additional 1,210,833 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,943,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,671,406. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCX. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

