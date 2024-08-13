Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 2.3% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Enbridge by 31.0% during the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 9,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in Enbridge by 0.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 285,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 7.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 552,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,671,000 after acquiring an additional 40,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 371.7% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 48,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 38,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Price Performance

NYSE ENB traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.05. 3,227,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,464,469. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.75. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.01%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

