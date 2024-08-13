Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Raises Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,287 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for 2.8% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $50.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,797,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,387. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.68. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.